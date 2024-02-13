West Ham player will be key in David Moyes sack decision

West Ham FC
West Ham enjoyed an excellent first half of the season.

The Hammers found themselves inside the Premier League’s top six at the start of January but their form, which has seen them take just two points from their last four games, means they’ve slipped to eighth.

And with the Hammers’ most recent showing being an abysmal 6-0 thrashing against Arsenal, the pressure has now been heaped on David Moyes, who finds his position under threat.

Weighing in recently on the Scotsman’s future in London, Guardian journalist Jacob Steinberg took to social media and explained how the injured, but soon-to-return, Lucas Paqueta could be pivotal to Moyes seeing the season out.

The Hammers’ next five fixtures are the following games:

Premier League – Nottingham Forest (A)
Premier League – Brentford (H)
Premier League – Everton (A)
Premier League – Burnley (H)
Premier League – Aston Villa (H)

  2. When Paqueta doesn’t play we struggle.
    When paquetta joins City we are in trouble, and
    Moyes probably won’t replace him as he likes to prove he can win games with a threadbare squad.

    Reply

