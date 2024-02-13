West Ham enjoyed an excellent first half of the season.

The Hammers found themselves inside the Premier League’s top six at the start of January but their form, which has seen them take just two points from their last four games, means they’ve slipped to eighth.

And with the Hammers’ most recent showing being an abysmal 6-0 thrashing against Arsenal, the pressure has now been heaped on David Moyes, who finds his position under threat.

Weighing in recently on the Scotsman’s future in London, Guardian journalist Jacob Steinberg took to social media and explained how the injured, but soon-to-return, Lucas Paqueta could be pivotal to Moyes seeing the season out.

Mood could change if Paqueta’s return improves the attack, some winnable games coming up, progress in Europe would also help Moyes. Always going to be ups and downs with a mid-table team, so there’s no panic. But West Ham have been looking at potential replacements #whufc — Jacob Steinberg (@JacobSteinberg) February 12, 2024

The Hammers’ next five fixtures are the following games:

Premier League – Nottingham Forest (A)

Premier League – Brentford (H)

Premier League – Everton (A)

Premier League – Burnley (H)

Premier League – Aston Villa (H)