Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold is expected to sign a new contract with the club.

The 25-year-old’s current deal expires in the summer of 2025 and Liverpool are optimistic about securing an agreement with the player regarding a contract extension.

A report from Football Insider claims that the player is looking for a significant pay rise on his current £180,000 a week deal. Alexander-Arnold is one of the best players in the world in his position and it is no surprise that he wants the new contract to reflect his quality and value to the side.

Football Insider have recently reported that the new deal could make him the highest earner at the club and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.

The England international is more than just a defender for Liverpool. His ability to create goalscoring opportunities from the deep and his expertise from set-pieces, make him an invaluable asset. The defender has two goals and 10 assists to his name across all competitions this season.

In addition to that, he is one of the leaders in the Liverpool dressing room and he is expected to be the next captain of Liverpool football club after Virgil van Dijk.

Liverpool must do everything in their power to secure his long-term future and it is fair to assume that they will offer him a lucrative contract soon. Alexander-Arnold is still only 25 and he could improve further with coaching and experience. The defender is entering his peak years and Liverpool must keep him at the club through his best years.