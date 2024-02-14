Tottenham Hotspur defender Joe Rodon is currently on loan at Leeds United.

The 26-year-old Welsh defender has established himself as a key player for the Championship club and there have been rumours of a permanent move at the end of the season.

A report from Football Insider claims that Tottenham value the defender between £10-15 million and they are hoping to cash in on him at the end of the season.

Rodon has been a key player for Leeds this season and he will be hoping to guide them to promotion. His performances have naturally fuelled speculations surrounding his future and the player is reportedly open to joining Leeds permanently only if they secure promotion back to the Premier League.

It seems that the 26-year-old wants to compete in the top flight next season. It will be interesting to see where he ends up if Leeds fail to secure promotion.

The Welshman has shown his quality in the Championship this season and he is certainly good enough for the Premier League as well. He needs to join a club where he will play regularly. Rodon cannot afford to sit on the bench at this stage of his career.

The Welsh international has settled in at Leeds and he has established himself as an indispensable asset for the club. Joining them permanently would have been ideal for all parties.

Leeds will hope that they can secure his services for the long-term after securing a return to the Premier League in the summer.