Tottenham have been a team reborn under the stewardship of Ange Postecoglou this season.

The way in which the Australian has had buy in from not only his players but also the White Hart Lane faithful has been nothing short of magnificent.

Aside from the odd wobble here and there, everything he’s touched so far in North London has turned to gold.

It’s a shame that the same can’t be said for Xavi Hernandez at Barcelona.

Despite winning the Spanish league title last season, things have gone horribly wrong for the former legendary midfielder, to the point where he’s already announced he’ll be leaving the job at the end of the current season.

If results continue on the same downward spiral as recently, however, he might not even make it that far.

Three goals conceded against a Granada side that were eight points from safety on top of four shipped against Girona, four more in the Spanish Super Cup final against Real Madrid, another four against Athletic Club and five against Villarreal, were enough for Xavi to admit that he just doesn’t have the ability to do the job.

He’s unlikely to be the only departure from the club this summer either, as they look to recoup some much needed funds.

According to MARCA (h/t Fichajes), a bid of £60m from Tottenham is likely to tempt the Catalans into selling Raphinha to the North London club.

In a league he knows well the player may jump at the move, given that he’s often been overlooked by Xavi who has preferred 16-year-old Lamine Yamal in Raphinha’s stead.