Arsenal and Chelsea target Victor Osimhen wants move to the Premier League

Napoli striker Victor Osimhem wants to move to the Premier League in the forthcoming summer transfer window and is reportedly giving Arsenal and Chelsea more motivation to pursue him.

According to football journalist Ben Jacobs via GIVEMESPORT, Arsenal and Chelsea have been handed renewed hopes in their pursuit as Osimhen is keen to secure a move to the Premier League.

The striker has had a terrible AFCON with Nigeria, managing just one goal in seven games as the Super Eagles advanced to the final before losing to the hosts Ivory Coast.

Osimhen has really had a season marred by injuries. Still, in 18 games between Serie A and the Champions League, he has managed eight goals.

While it may not seem like much from his 31 goals in 39 games the previous season when Napoli won the Scudetto, the Nigerian international is still highly sought-after in the world of football, with teams lining up to sign him this summer.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

“PSG’s budget for the forthcoming season allows them to move freely in the market without feeling like they have taken a financial hit by Kylian Mbappe’s prospective departure. Therefore, they can start looking, in the summer, for potential replacements should the need arise.

“One of those names is Victor Osimhen, but there is a lower confidence about that being possible because the feeling within PSG is that he wants to move to the Premier League, which is potentially good news for Arsenal or Chelsea.”

Osimhen, who has signed a new deal with a release clause estimated to be worth about £112 million, has spoken of his desire to leave Napoli at the end of the season.

The 25-year-old is being pursued by Chelsea, Arsenal, and Manchester United, while Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis has hinted that Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain may also be interested parties. The update that Jacobs has now given will be welcome news to Osimhen’s Premier League suitors.