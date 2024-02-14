Arsenal and Liverpool may not have it all their own way on Neto says Romano

It appears almost certain that Wolverhampton Wanderers’ exciting 23-year-old, Pedro Neto, will have to be sold in the summer in order to raise funds for the Midlands-based club.

The Portuguese ace is unlikely to come cheap, though that isn’t thought to be a problem for Arsenal and Liverpool, both of whom have been linked with moves for the player.

With Jurgen Klopp leaving the Reds this summer, they may find that players are reluctant to join them until it’s clear who is taking over the hot-seat at Anfield.

Though Xabi Alonso is being consistently linked, nothing that the Spaniard has said or done at this point has indicated that he will leave Bayer Leverkusen.

If he’s able to take the club – who are still unbeaten – to a Bundesliga title, that could make Liverpool’s potential smash and grab for his services even more difficult.

In any event, both Premier League sides could find themselves in the midst of a huge tug of war for Neto according to Fabrizio Romano.

“I’m only sure that Wolves’ Pedro Neto will be on the list of many clubs this June, not just Arsenal and Liverpool,” he said in his exclusive Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside.

“The fee for him is not clear so far as Wolves are refusing to indicate a price. That will be discussed closer to the summer transfer window.

“Also, no one is leading the race as things stand, and that will become concrete and clearer around May/June.”

For now, Neto himself would do well to ignore all of the noise surrounding his future, and help his current club to finish the season as high as possible.

Gary O’Neil has Wolves playing reasonably well at this point, and with 14 games left of the Premier League season, they’re not a million miles away from the European places.

If they can put a good run together, a Europa Conference League placing at the very least isn’t beyond them.