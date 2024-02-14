Chelsea are interested in signing the Everton midfielder Amadou Onana.

The 22-year-old Everton midfielder has attracted a lot of attention with his performances this season and Arsenal are thought to be keen on the player as well.

Everton reportedly value the player at €60 million. Arsenal are unwilling to pay that kind of money for him. A report from Voetbalkrant claims that Chelsea are keen on the player and they have already started negotiations with Everton regarding a potential summer move.

The Belgian defensive midfielder has the attributes to develop into a top-class Premier League midfielder and he could improve the likes of Chelsea and Arsenal. However, Chelsea already have players like Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia at their disposal. Signing another defensive midfielder would be a bit of a surprise. They should look to sign a creative midfielder instead.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

Arsenal could certainly use a player like Onana and he could be the ideal long-term replacement for Thomas Partey. The Ghana international has had persistent in problems and he will need to be replaced at the end of the season. The 22-year-old Premier League midfielder is well settled in English football, and he could fit in seamlessly in the Arsenal starting lineup alongside Declan Rice.

The reported asking price seems like a premium right now but Onana has the ability to justify the investment in the coming seasons. It will be interesting to see if Chelsea can beat Arsenal to his signature.