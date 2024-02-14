Chelsea looking to sign 20-year old Premier League defender with 18 appearances this season

Journalist Ben Jacobs on SPTC claims that Chelsea are scouting left-back Milos Kerkez of Bournemouth in preparation for a possible summer transfer.

This season, the 20-year-old Hungarian defender has shown to be a vital member of the Cherries’ Premier League team thanks to his extremely strong performances.

Chelsea seems to have seen his potential, as Ben Jacobs reports that the Blues have sent scouts to closely monitor Kerkez in anticipation of a potential move at the end of the season.

The interest from Chelsea is concrete but it remains to be seen if the London club is willing to make an offer to bring the defender to Stamford Bridge in the summer.

Mauricio Pochettino’s team needs quality and depth in the left-back position. Following his high-profile transfer from Brighton and Hove Albion, Marc Cucurella has failed to live up to the high expectations placed on him.

Next season, Kerkez and Ben Chilwell may compete for a starting position in the first team.

Kerkez holds an exceptional reputation and is considered one of the most promising young full-backs in European football. He made the final shortlist for the Golden Boy award in 2023.

Ben Jacobs has claimed that Chelsea will have a huge transfer budget during the summer transfer window, with Mauricio Pochettino receiving roughly £200 million. It appears like the West Londoners are about to resume their massive spending spree.

Without any sales, the Blues will have £200 million in transfer funds to spend. If Chelsea decide to make a formal offer, they should have no trouble affording Kerkez, and Pochettino should have the money to further bolster his team.

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly is determined to yet again strengthen his squad after a disappointing season. The Blues are currently tenth in the league, with only 10 wins from their 24 matches this season.