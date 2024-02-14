€65m Premier League ace set for permanent switch to Barcelona

It’s been another poor season for Barcelona, perhaps more so with former legendary midfielder, Xavi Hernandez, at the helm.

Despite his relative inexperience in a coaching role – he’d only overseen Al Sadd in the Qatar Stars League before returning to Catalonia – there was a school of thought that encouraged the notion that Xavi was the next holder of the baton that had been passed from Michels to Cruyff, Cruyff to Guardiola and then to Xavi.

Their ideologies were seemingly in sync, but not only has Xavi not had the playing staff to be able to develop the Catalan club’s style of play, but he too doesn’t appear to have acquired the appropriate tactical know how with which to be able to affect the outcome of games.

It hasn’t helped that the club are mired in debt and are unable to bring in the standard of player that we would normally associate with the blaugranes.

In any event, one loan signing continues to do well under Xavi’s tutelage, and now it seems that Man City ace, Joao Cancelo, could be set for a permanent switch to the club.

Mundo Deportivo say the full-back, signed by City for €65m from Juventus, won’t be heading back to the Premier League champions because of a falling out with manager, Pep Guardiola.

Furthermore, Jorge Mendes is said to be working on a favourable deal for all parties, and unless there are any unforeseen circumstances, Cancelo will be a Barca player this summer.