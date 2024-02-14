Another loss for Crystal Palace – this time against Chelsea – brought another cacophony of boos at full-time at Selhurst Park on Monday.
Despite taking the lead against the Blues thanks to a wonderful Jefferson Lerma strike, the Eagles were unable to hold on and, eventually, succumbed 3-1 to their West London opponents.
Their slide under Roy Hodgson this season has been nothing short of remarkable.
Despite having the likes of Michael Olise, Eberechi Eze and Marc Guehi to call upon, Palace have won just two of their last 15 games in all competitions, per WhoScored.
It’s seen them slide down the Premier League table, and their current 15th place sees them just five points above the bottom three.
Whilst FFP penalties to both Everton and Nottingham Forest might yet save them, the South Londoners can’t rely on help from elsewhere to keep them from the relegation trap door.
With that in mind, Palace chairman, Steve Parish, already has two names in the frame to take over from the 76-year-old Hodgson.
“Ipswich Town’s highly-rated manager, Kieran McKenna, is a concrete target for Crystal Palace, the same as Oliver Glasner,” Fabrizio Romano said in his exclusive Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside.
“Both are on the club’s list to replace Roy Hodgson, but I’m not aware of concrete contacts with Julen Lopetegui so far.
“It’s not easy for Glasner and especially McKenna, as both have many clubs asking for their services – but the interest from Palace is concrete.”
Given that McKenna is in the midst of a promotion battle with Ipswich Town, it’s difficult to see how Parish would be able to prise him at this stage of the campaign.
The question that the chairman really needs to be asking himself is whether he can allow Hodgson to see out the current season before making a clean break in the summer.
We have a string of games coming up that we can get points from, providing Hodson plays the younger talent. His reliance on old experience has always been his problem. Too slow. He’s frightened of what the young talent can do but now he’s forced to use them.
Just hope we can stay up. If not, forget about quality managers to replace him and watch all that talent leave the sinking ship.
Roy is dammed if he dose and dosen’t. He was not provided with the tools to succeed in the summer’s window and also been unlucky with injuries. Having said that despite his short term success last season, IMO he should never have been asked to manage this season. The decision to extend his stay was short sighted and unambitious.
But we have players that can be played positions Roy is Stubborn. He also has managed Eze and Olise Poorly regarding injuries. Who might I add we kept last summer when we though we was going to lose them alongside Guehi. Very poor decision making. Poor substitutions and will not trust the players below.
* Franca
* Ahamada
* Rak- Saki
* Ozoh
Palace spent nearly 40 mil last summer for an untried teenage midfielder that can’t get a game, and a sub keeper. Then 3 of their 4 most highly rated players have missed the majority of the season (eze, olise, dacoure). Not much more he could have deon for most of he season, but the volume of goals conceded recently and the lack of goal threat is very worryng for them and I can see why poeple are clamouring for a change.
The Palace team were applauded off by the Palace fans at the end of the Chelsea game not booed off as has been implied.
Palace only require 11 points from their remaining 14 games to reach 35 points which in the vast majority of seasons has been enough to avoid relegation.
Both parties to blame – CPFC for making the offer and RH for accepting it. When the team is crying out for additional firepower, why waste £20M on a goalkeeper who is not as good as the one already playing !