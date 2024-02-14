Another loss for Crystal Palace – this time against Chelsea – brought another cacophony of boos at full-time at Selhurst Park on Monday.

Despite taking the lead against the Blues thanks to a wonderful Jefferson Lerma strike, the Eagles were unable to hold on and, eventually, succumbed 3-1 to their West London opponents.

Their slide under Roy Hodgson this season has been nothing short of remarkable.

Despite having the likes of Michael Olise, Eberechi Eze and Marc Guehi to call upon, Palace have won just two of their last 15 games in all competitions, per WhoScored.

It’s seen them slide down the Premier League table, and their current 15th place sees them just five points above the bottom three.

Whilst FFP penalties to both Everton and Nottingham Forest might yet save them, the South Londoners can’t rely on help from elsewhere to keep them from the relegation trap door.

With that in mind, Palace chairman, Steve Parish, already has two names in the frame to take over from the 76-year-old Hodgson.

“Ipswich Town’s highly-rated manager, Kieran McKenna, is a concrete target for Crystal Palace, the same as Oliver Glasner,” Fabrizio Romano said in his exclusive Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside.

“Both are on the club’s list to replace Roy Hodgson, but I’m not aware of concrete contacts with Julen Lopetegui so far.

“It’s not easy for Glasner and especially McKenna, as both have many clubs asking for their services – but the interest from Palace is concrete.”

Given that McKenna is in the midst of a promotion battle with Ipswich Town, it’s difficult to see how Parish would be able to prise him at this stage of the campaign.

The question that the chairman really needs to be asking himself is whether he can allow Hodgson to see out the current season before making a clean break in the summer.