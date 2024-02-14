Exclusive: “It’s a possibility” – Brilliant 27-year-old wing-back with 369 career appearances linked with Man United

News that Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s partial takeover of Man United has now been officially ratified will surely have been music to the ears of the long-suffering Old Trafford faithful.

Although the Glazer family are still lurking in the background, it does seem that the wheels on a new start for the club can finally begin to turn.

It will allow the club to enter the transfer market in the summer in a much better position than they have been for a while, and that is likely to be a tempting proposition for players being targeted.

Once it’s seen that the club’s direction on the football side of the business is clear, everyone can start pulling together for the common cause.

Though a fire sale isn’t expected, nor a free-for-all in terms of player purchases, diligent hires this summer could put the Red Devils in a great position to begin the 2024/25 campaign.

Whether that will be with Erik ten Hag or not is a moot point at this stage.

One player already being linked to the club is Inter Milan’s brilliant right-back, Denzel Dumfries.

“Denzel Dumfries could leave Inter in the summer. It’s a possibility because there’s still no agreement on a new deal at the moment,” Fabrizio Romano said in his exclusive Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside.

“Man United have been linked but any decision – as I always mention – will be up to the new director.

“So, let’s see what the new director wants to do about right-backs; but there are multiple clubs that appreciate Dumfries so I’m sure it’s gonna be a busy summer for the Dutchman.”

Strategic, experienced buys that fit into a defined style of play is what’s needed now, if United want to get back to the promised land both domestically and in Europe.

Landing Dumfries, who has 369 career appearances (transfermarkt) would be a fine way to start the summer.