According to the Daily Mail, Manchester United have eyed Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Pedro Neto as a possible target for the summer transfer window.

At the end of the season, the Red Devils are expected to make significant investments, and rumours have it that they may be looking to add a new right-winger to give competition to Alejandro Garnacho.

The new Man United part owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is determined to provide the club all the support in the transfer market to make additions to the squad and strengthen a number of positions.

The Red Devils are looking to sign a striker, midfielder and defender in the summer as they aim to start a new era under new hierarchy.

For the past several weeks, Garnacho has been a guaranteed starter on the right side, and he has taken advantage of his opportunities by contributing to goals.

In spite of this, Erik ten Hag wants a formidable substitute in case Garnacho gets injured.

After leaving Ajax in 2022, Antony has not lived up to expectations, and both Jadon Sancho and Mason Greenwood are out of favor and on loan.

According to the Daily Mail, Neto has been discussed in talks at United. His management has also made offers for the winger to teams including Arsenal, Manchester City and Newcastle.

Liverpool are also interested in signing the Portuguese star and they reportedly see him as a long term replacement of Mo Salah.

The Portuguese player is having the time of his life at Wolves. In just 18 games this season across all competitions, he has three goals and ten assists.

With seven goal involvements, Neto’s most productive position has been on the right flank, although he has also shown promise up front, on the left wing, and at number ten.

Considering his lengthy injury history at Wolves, he would be a hazardous addition for United despite his flexibility, speed, and exceptional dribbling abilities, which are sure to draw interest.