Mbappe reached out to Liverpool but wouldn’t have enjoyed what followed

Here we are in the middle of February, with Paris Saint-Germain getting ready to play Real Sociedad in the Champions League, and Kylian Mbappe’s future is about as clear as mud.

Just like when Real Madrid came calling before, the game of cat and mouse is beginning to become rather laborious, and with no end in sight to the rumours, one can only imagine how much longer everyone has to endure the charade.

It doesn’t speak well of the player or his entourage to be using any negotiations as leverage in his next deal, and if he doesn’t make his mind up soon, he may find that he has no other option than to stay at PSG.

The Independent revealed that, in fact, Liverpool had been approached by Mbappe’s representatives last year, but the Reds didn’t make any offers for his services.

With a structure in place that they clearly didn’t want to break, even for a player that is as talented as Mbappe is, that took one club out of the equation.

The question for Mbappe now is does he want to stay where the money is, in which case he’ll sign another deal at PSG, or does he want to go for the glory and prestige?

In the latter eventuality, Real Madrid will almost certainly be his next destination.