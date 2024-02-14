Newcastle want to sign £42.5m striker being chased by Man United and Chelsea

After Manchester United, Aston Villa and Chelsea, Newcastle United have become the latest team to register an interest in signing Lille striker Jonathan David.

Eddie Howe’s men have had a difficult season with results going against them and several players getting injured. The Magpies are looking highly unlikely to replicate the success of last season when they qualified for the Champions League.

But Eddie Howe’s team still has a very promising future. The actions of Newcastle in the summer will be closely watched, particularly following a relatively quiet January transfer window.

As per a report published on Football Transfers, Newcastle are among the teams expressing interest in signing Jonathan David.

Many Premier League sides are eager to sign the Canadian international. David is being watched by Brentford as a possible Ivan Toney replacement.

David’s estimated cost is £42.5 million, according to Football Transfers. He won’t be coming cheap for the club signing him in the summer.

With many Premier League clubs looking to sign a striker in the summer, David will be in high demand. In 166 games in all competitions for Lille, David has scored 71 goals.

In 21 Ligue 1 appearances this season, he has eight goals. Among those, five come from his previous nine league games.

Newcastle are willing to offload Callum Wilson in the summer and they need another striker to compete with Alexander Isak. David could be their man to share the scoring load as well as provide competition for Isak.

The Magpies will have to beat a number of Premier League clubs to win the race to sign David.