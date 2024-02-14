Pep Guardiola makes big claim about Jurgen Klopp’s managerial career

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola believes Jurgen Klopp will take a break and then return to management again.

After eight years at the club, Klopp surprised the football world by declaring at the end of the current season that he would be leaving, marking the end of an era.

After stints with Barcelona and Bayern Munich, the Man City manager chose to take a management sabbatical in the past, which both assisted in determining the best course for his career.

The only thing that Klopp ruled out was leading another English team, and even though it looks like he will be away from the game for a while, his opponent thinks he will return sooner rather than later.

“He will be back I’m pretty sure,” Guardiola said while talking to Eurosport.

“Where I don’t know, only he knows it. He will rest a little bit and relax and take the perspective because (when you are playing) every third day season after season, it’s difficult to take a perspective of what I’m doing, who we are, what I want in life. Sometimes to take a break is really good. He’s going to decide his best.”

With a cup final in just two weeks and four tournaments up for grabs right now, Liverpool can offer Klopp an incredible farewell.

They are favorites in the Europa League, the FA Cup will be closely contested, and the title fight will undoubtedly come down to the wire. There may be a dramatic end for the German leader.

Regarding his future, there have been discussions about him eventually leading the German national team. In recent years, that position has become a poisoned chalice, and he would undoubtedly desire to return them to their former stature.