Pep Guardiola provides concerning injury update about Jack Grealish

After defeating Copenhagen 3-1 on Tuesday night, Manchester City have one foot in the quarterfinals of the Champions League.

After goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden’s stoppage-time goal gave them a two-goal lead heading into the second leg at the Etihad Stadium next month.

However, Jack Grealish’s groin issue concerns Pep Guardiola, and Silva was substituted off following a rough tackle to the ankle.

After Silva’s socks were torn by a challenge from Kevin Diks that infuriated City, the Portuguese player argued with the fourth official while being replaced.

But Grealish is a more serious problem, and he is having tests to determine the extent of the injury.

‘It’s a pity, he’s gutted,’ Guardiola said. ‘I didn’t speak with the doctor but it looks muscular. The last few days his mood at training was much better.

‘He played really good, he was helping us with the tempo. He wanted to continue but we didn’t want to do even worse damage.’

About City’s rough treatment during the match, Guardiola said: ‘We knew it beforehand. We talked about that. They are so aggressive. The referee made a good job. They have to manage that. Hopefully Bernardo is not a big issue.’

The treble-winners are looking to replicate the success of last season. City are currently fighting to win the Premier League, Champions League and the FA Cup.

Erling Haaland’s return from injury has boosted their chances of success as the Norwegian has wasted no time in coming back to form. De Bruyne’s return from a long term injury has come as a warning to City’s rivals. The Belgian has consistently performed and contributed to goals.

Just as we enter the business end of the season, City are starting to get back to their best and it is during this time that they go on a winning run and end up with silverware at the end of the season.