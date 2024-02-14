The reason why Kylian Mbappe wants to leave PSG and join Arsenal

According to reports, Paris Saint-Germain attacker Kylian Mbappe is open to joining Arsenal because of one person.

Mbappe would be willing to join Arsenal, according to The Independent, but the Gunners aren’t willing to deviate from their budgetary plan to make a transfer happen.

Since Mbappe’s PSG contract is scheduled to expire at the end of June, there is a great deal of doubt around his future.

Although a transfer to Real Madrid has been strongly suggested for Mbappe, it has not yet been confirmed.

Mbappe would be open to joining Arsenal since it would allow him to follow in the footsteps of his legendary compatriot Thierry Henry.

Henry was a vital member of the Gunners’ illustrious Invincibles team, who won the Premier League title in 2003–04 without losing a single match. Henry set a club record with 228 goals.

Throughout his career, Mbappe has been compared to Henry a lot since both players made their senior breakthrough at French club Monaco.

Mbappe has made 289 appearances and scored a staggering 242 goals for PSG throughout his time in the French capital.

There are rumours that Mbappe’s group is skeptical of Real Madrid’s contract offer. The former Monaco star has come close to leaving the French champions in the past for a move to Real Madrid but he eventually decided to stay and extend his contract at PSG.

The time for a move away from France has finally come and the World Cup winner could be heading to La Liga or the Premier League.

There is uncertainty around the future of Mbappe at the moment, who has also been linked with a move to Liverpool in recent months. However, Jurgen Klopp’s exit might put off Mbappe to make Anfield his next destination.