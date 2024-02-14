Thierry Henry knows the real reason why Jurgen Klopp is leaving Liverpool

In order to maintain his sanity, Thierry Henry thinks Jurgen Klopp is doing the right thing by leaving his position as manager of Liverpool at the end of the season.

Even though Klopp still has one year left on his Anfield contract, he will step down from his position at the end of the current campaign. With the Reds, the German has seen an incredible run of success, taking home the FA Cup, League Cup, Champions League and Premier League titles.

Henry believes that there is now too much pressure on elite managers since the demands are so high.

Currently, Klopp is the longest serving Premier League manager, followed by Pep Guardiola of Manchester City. However, there are increasing worries that the constant add-on of duties is causing burnout.

“Pep was at Barcelona, took a sabbatical year,” he told CBS Sports. “Klopp is at Liverpool, is stopping. Xavi is at Barcelona, he is also stopping. Three great clubs.

“That’s a dream job normally and they are stopping. That tells you a story. The pressure, everybody has a voice, social media and whatnot. It is tough to be a manager and no one cares about you. You’re going to have to take care of yourself at one point.

“I understand that it’s very nice for fans and everybody involved, journalists, but do not think only about yourself and thinking that the Premier League will miss Klopp, that Liverpool will miss Klopp.

“We know that, we know that is true. But he was missing his family, he was missing his own time, he was missing his sanity. So good for him. When I got the news, I was like: ‘Good for you.’”

As Klopp’s replacement, Liverpool are eyeing former midfielder and current Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso.

The Spaniard has been successful with the German club and this season his team could beat Bayern Munich to the Bundesliga title.

Alonso, who has been linked with a number of other jobs including Barcelona and Bayern Munich, has shown promise in his young managerial career.

After playing under Rafael Benitez, Jose Mourinho, Carlo Ancelotti and Pep Guardiola, Alonso has received the perfect teachings from all those managerial greats to become an impressive manager.