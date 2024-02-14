West Ham in the hunt for brilliant attacking midfielder with 11 goals from 23 games

After allowing Said Benrahma and Pablo Fornals to leave the club in the January window, West Ham are in dire need of a decent attacking midfielder.

Though it will be the summer before they’re able to add to their squad, they do have their eye on one player who already has 11 goals from 23 games in all competitions during 2023/24 (WhoScored).

One area where the Hammers have struggled under David Moyes is both in chance creation and for players other than Jarrod Bowen and Mo Kudus to be putting the ball in the back of the net.

Having two forwards in Michail Antonio and Danny Ings, that only have two goals between them this season, speaks of a club that are still well behind the curve when it comes to doing their due diligence and a bit of forward thinking.

The same applies to letting Benrahma and Fornals go without having a proper replacement lined up.

Taking a view that players won’t be bought for the sake of it is all well and good, but when you’re light in precisely the areas where you are lacking, it doesn’t look good.

Perhaps that’s why, as Gazzetta dello Sport report, the Hammers are in the hunt for Genoa’s brilliant Icelandic international, Albert Gudmundsson.

At almost six feet tall, Gudmundsson represents a significant aerial presence as well as being great with the ball at his feet.

The East Londoners are likely to face competition for his services but as Gazzetta note, Genoa are willing to sell, so it’s down to the Premier League outfit to get in quick and make their pitch.