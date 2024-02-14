Xabi Alonso could reject Liverpool in order to manage their Premier League rivals

Spanish football expert Guillem Balague has discussed Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso’s future and where he could be heading next.

With the quiet January transfer season, Liverpool supporters most likely weren’t anticipating any big announcements.

Jurgen Klopp then made the announcement that he will be leaving Liverpool at the end of the current campaign.

After more than eight years in the Reds dugout, Klopp will shortly terminate his stint at Anfield in order to take a break.

Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso is the frontrunner to replace Klopp at Anfield. The Spaniard has taken the Bundesliga club from relegation chances to potentially winning the league title.

It has now been revealed by Spanish football analyst Guillem Balague on The Football News Show that Alonso and his agenct have a “secret” strategy in place.

According to Balague, Alonso listed Liverpool, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich as his top three destinations if he was successful at Leverkusen.

During his playing career, Alonso played for all three clubs, and it is evident that he had an emotional connection to them.

“I’ll tell you a little secret,” said Balague. “When he went to Bayer Leverkusen, he told his agent ‘do you know what, I am thinking that if it doesn’t go well at Bayer Leverkusen, I’ll go back to Real Sociedad. But if it goes well, from here, it’s Liverpool, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich.”

“Let me add Manchester City to the equation and that’s where Xabi Alonso could go next. When, is a different matter,” he added.

Liverpool fans will hate the fact that Alonso joining Man City is a possibility, as confirmed by Balague.

The former midfielder, who is a fan favourite at Anfield and formed a midfield partnership with Reds icon Steven Gerrard, has impressed fans and pundits with his coaching abilities this season.

The last team to beat Bayern Munich to the Bundesliga title was Jurgen Klopp’s Borussia Dortmund and now Alonso could do the same with his Leverkusen team.