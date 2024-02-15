12-goal Chelsea star “surprised” by how good things are going at Stamford Bridge

The 2023/24 campaign has been a tough one for Chelsea but one positive has been the emergence of Cole Palmer in a Blues shirt.

The 21-year-old made the switch from Man City to Stamford Bridge last summer as part of a £40m deal with an additional £2.5m in possible add-ons and has been the West London club’s most consistent player throughout the current season.

The Englishman is Chelsea’s highest goalscorer with 12 goals across 28 games and the midfielder has also chipped in with nine assists.

Palmer is one of the only transfer successes Chelsea have had in recent seasons and even the player is surprised by how well it is going for him at Stamford Bridge.

Speaking about his summer switch to Chelsea, Palmer has said that he is surprised by how well things are going but backed himself to be a success at the Premier League giants.

“I have been surprised by how well it’s gone here so quickly, but I always back myself to succeed,” the 21-year-old told the club’s official website via the Daily Mail.

Palmer will return to the Etihad Stadium for the first time since leaving Man City on Saturday and has also commented on the game.

“I’m looking forward to going back to the Etihad. It will be strange, a weird feeling, but I’m looking forward to it and the team’s looking forward to it,” the former City star said.