20-year-old winger leaves Arsenal on loan, buy option included in one-goal star’s contract

Arsenal have agreed a deal with Brazilian club Fluminense for Marquinhos who will move back to his homeland on loan until January 2025.

That is according to the Standard, who reports that the 20-year-old is going back to Brazil to get more minutes under his belt and that Fluminense have paid a loan fee to Arsenal for his services.

Corinthians were also interested in Marquinhos but couldn’t beat Fluminense to the deal, who also have agreed to have a buy option included in the loan contract, which will see the winger move to Brazil permanently if certain clauses are met.

Marquinhos has failed to have an impact at Arsenal since joining the Gunners from Sao Paulo as part of a £3million deal in the summer of 2022.

The winger hasn’t featured for the North London club since January 2023 and has only played six matches for Mikel Arteta, in which he provided one goal and an assist.

Marquinhos spent the first half of this season on loan in France with Nantes, but Arsenal exercised their option to recall him last month after he made just seven first-team appearances and registered only one assist.

Reading between the lines, it seems that Arteta is not very keen on the player as the Gunners would not have included a buy option otherwise.

The 20-year-old’s career seems unstable at present and a move back to Brazil will hopefully get him back on track.