Federico Chiesa’s future at Juventus is reportedly uncertain amid the winger’s links to Liverpool, Tottenham, and Newcastle United.

The 26-year-old’s contract with the Italian giants is scheduled to end in 2025, yet in recent weeks, talks held about an extension have taken place.

The talks are far from simple at the moment, according to Italian publication Gazzetta dello Sport, and as a result, it is “uncertain” if Chiesa will stay at Juventus.

Chiesa is unquestionably one of the best players in the league when he’s on his game, but in recent years, he’s had trouble staying fit.

Nevertheless, that hasn’t deterred Premier League teams, as Newcastle, Tottenham, and Liverpool are all interested in signing him.

Given that Mohamed Salah may leave at the end of the season, Liverpool have been closely monitoring Chiesa and will make finding a replacement winger a top priority this summer.

The Reds are eyeing a number of players as Salah’s replacements. Bayern Munich star Leroy Sane, Wolves winger Pedro Neto and West Ham United star Jarrod Bowen have all been mentioned.

Though the manager is expected to depart Anfield, Liverpool may still make a bid for Chiesa because Jurgen Klopp is rumored to be a huge fan of the player.

Spurs may rekindle their interest in Chiesa in the summer, as Ange Postecoglou is eager to bolster their wing department.

Before the transfer became permanent in 2020, Chiesa left Fiorentina to join Juventus on a temporary basis in 2020.

With the team, he has made 114 appearances overall, scoring 28 goals and providing 22 assists.