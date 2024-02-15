Arsenal and Chelsea circling for West Ham star man

West Ham’s humbling at the hands of Arsenal last time out is likely to have given some of the club’s best players some food for thought for the rest of the season.

The Hammers were annihilated by the Gunners in one of the most comprehensive London derby results in years.

David Moyes’ side were up against it from the first minute until the last, and the manner of the performance could well see the East Londoners think again regarding offering the manager a new contract.

That could be a side issue for the board of the club, however, if rumours are to be believed.

According to Fichajes, Chelsea are circling for West Ham’s star player, Mohammed Kudus, and are willing to make an offer in the region of €45m for his services.

Fellow London rivals, Arsenal, are also said to be interested in Kudus but need to sell before they can buy.

The 23-year-old Ghanaian won’t have enjoyed being on the end of West Ham’s heaviest home defeat since the 8-2 loss on Boxing Day 1963 against Blackburn Rovers, but would’ve surely appreciated just how good the opponents were.

With Declan Rice having only recently made the move across the capital, West Ham are unlikely to take any bids for Kudus kindly either.