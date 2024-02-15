Chelsea are reportedly keen on signing the Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

The 26-year-old has been linked with a move away from the Spanish club and a report from Mundo Deportivo via Sport Witness claims that the player could cost around €100 million.

Barcelona are not too keen on selling the player but they would accept a €100 million offer for him.

The Spanish giants are going through financial difficulties and therefore it is no surprise that they would be willing to cash in on a key player if a substantial offer is presented.

Chelsea could use a quality player like him who can control the tempo of the game and add creativity in the middle of the park.

De Jong is already operating at a world-class level and he could improve further with experience. He has been linked with a move to the Premier League in the past as well and it remains to be seen whether Chelsea are ready to break the bank for him.

They have paid similar sums for players like Enzo Fernandez in recent months and they have the financial muscle to pay a premium for De Jong as well.

Chelsea need quality players if they want to compete for major trophies once again. They finished in the mid table positions last season and they have had a mediocre campaign so far this season.

Players like De Jong could transform them and help them compete towards the top end of the table.