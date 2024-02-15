According to Dean Jones, “players might be available” at Newcastle United, therefore the team may have to think about selling Harvey Barnes during the 2024 summer transfer window at St. James’ Park.

Jones thinks the summer signing could leave next summer with Newcastle in trouble with FFP.

“It’s interesting with Barnes to gauge exactly where he’s at. We keep hearing that players might be available at Newcastle in the summer. If he’s not getting opportunities, you start to wonder if he might be one of those that becomes gettable at the end of the season.”

The 26-year-old joined Newcastle last summer for £38m but has failed to make any impact so far this season after suffering serious injury early in the season.

It’s difficult to see Newcastle letting Barnes leave after signing him less than a year but if the Magpies are forced to sell in summer due to FFP restrictions, Barnes might be one to watch.