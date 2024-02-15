Finance expert Kieran Maguire, speaking exclusively to Football Insider, expressed confusion over the executive-level decision-making at Everton, particularly with club chairman Farhad Moshiri being ‘AWOL’ (absent without leave).

The Toffees are currently awaiting Premier League approval to finalise their takeover by US investment group 777 Partners. Everton owes approximately £200 million in loans to 777 Partners, as they provided funding to cover operational expenses.

This week, Everton participated in a Premier League meeting aimed at discussing potential alterations to financial regulations. This comes after the club faced charges for two separate breaches of the Profit and Sustainability Rules.

Nevertheless, Maguire raised doubts about who within Goodison Park’s senior ranks is making executive-level decisions, given Moshiri’s apparent absence from the scene.

“Farhad Moshiri has gone AWOL while many of the other executives have left the club. When you put all that together, it does make you wonder who is in fact in charge and making decisions,” via Football Insider.

Everton supporters will be feeling worried because of the situation they’re in. Currently in the drop, the club face relegation from the Premier League for the first time in history. However, their is potential for their ten point deduction to be reduced. On the flip side, their is a second charge looming over their heads.