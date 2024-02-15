“Something I never understand” – Jose Mourinho reveals what he thinks of the proposed blue card

Jose Mourinho has weighed in on the potential introduction of blue cards in football, expressing his opinion on the proposed addition to the traditional yellow and red cards.

The football world has been abuzz with discussions regarding the blue card, which is part of ‘sin-bin’ trials aimed at addressing acts like cynical fouls or dissent on the pitch. Players who receive a blue card would be required to leave the field for a 10-minute period.

Additional regulations specify that receiving a blue card followed by a yellow or two blue cards will result in the same consequence as receiving two yellows, leading to the player being sent off.

Mourinho, known for his tactical acumen, has lent his support to the idea, particularly if it means players no longer face suspensions for accumulating yellow cards.

Despite his own history of disciplinary issues, including red cards and cautions, Mourinho sees merit in the blue card system, especially in the Premier League.

Speaking on Rio Ferdinand’s YouTube channel FIVE, Mourinho said:

“I think if the sin-bin means you’re out for certain number of minutes but then not an accumulation of it and can play next match without suspension or five yellows I would say so.

“Something I never understand very well is from accumulation of yellow cards a payer cannot play one match, clubs pay players to play, players want to play, fans want players to play, you cannot play for accumulation of yellow cards.

“If there is something that takes it out I say yes and probably more fair than if you make a mistake or infraction in match then you pay it in that match it maybe makes sense and gives team a difficulty to deal with in that specific match.

“You are out and have to play with one man less for 10 minutes ok lets go, I wouldn’t dislike I would say.”

Mourinho might be in favour of it, but several managers have come out and criticised the potential change in rules, including Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

Despite widespread speculation, the introduction of the blue card is now uncertain due to significant backlash over the perceived bizarre rule changes.

Any potential trial is likely to begin in lower divisions before being considered for elite competitions.