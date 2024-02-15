According to Turkish outlet NTV Spor (via Sport Witness), Leicester City are unlikely to sign Yunus Akgun on a permanent deal at the end of the season.

The Galatasaray attacker joined the Foxes on loan in the summer in a deal which includes an obligation to buy clause which triggers automatically if the player starts 25 games for the club.

However, the young winger has only started 8 games for Leicester with more than half of the season already played. This makes it unlikely that the player will start enough games between now and the end of the season for the clause to be triggered.

But this is only bad news for the Turkish club as the loan deal also includes an option to buy clause which would allow the Championship club to sign him for €8m.

Akgun has not had the best of times at Leicester so far. He has made 18 appearances so far and only contributed with 2 goals and 2 assists.

Given his performances, Leicester might be able to negotiate a reduced fee for him if they intend to sign him at the end of the season.