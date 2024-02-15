Liverpool set to offer €50m for Barcelona stalwart with extensive EPL experience

It’s going to be a strange summer for both Liverpool and Barcelona as the Merseysiders and the Catalans set about bringing in a new manager.

Xavi Hernandez has hardly got going in the position at a club where he was a legendary midfielder, whilst Jurgen Klopp will leave behind an incredible legacy.

Aside from the trophies that he’s won for Liverpool, their 2019 Champions League semi-final comeback against Barca will live long in the memory bank for Reds supporters.

Their immediate futures could also be intertwined if reports in the Spanish media are proved to be correct.

According to Fichajes, the Reds will offer as much as €50m for Barca’s Danish international, Andreas Christensen.

At present, the former Chelsea man isn’t even playing in his preferred position, with Xavi slotting him into midfield in a Sergio Busquets type holding role.

It isn’t clear if the player enjoys or dislikes it, but needs must for the Catalans at present.

His presence at the back is certainly sorely missed, with Barca conceding another three goals at home last time out, to a Granada team that were eight points from safety and arguably deserved the win.

After shipping five at home to Villarreal and letting in four against Athletic Club, Real Madrid and Girona across the competitions, it’s entirely obvious why the club need to raise funds.