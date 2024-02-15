Ex-Newcastle United midfielder Mikel Merino now showcases his skills in the Champions League knockout stages, with a Real Sociedad teammate hailing the Spain international as ‘world-class.’

Wednesday’s last-16 encounter at the Parc des Princes effectively showcased both the strengths and weaknesses of Imanol Alguacil’s squad. La Real created several clear opportunities against the PSG defence.

However, when it came to converting those chances into goals, they were as ineffective as a butter knife against the sharpness of Kylian Mbappe. Real Sociedad extended their goalless streak to five games across all competitions, a trend that seems likely to halt their Champions League journey and jeopardise their chances of European qualification for the 2024/25 season.

Kieran Tierney, currently on loan with the Spanish club from Arsenal, emphasises that Real Sociedad boasts several truly ‘world-class’ players in their squad, including former Newcastle United prospect Mikel Merino.

The Scottish international told The Guardian: “You have world-class players like (Martin) Zubimendi, Merino, Brais. It’s not that people don’t think they’re good. It’s just that if you’re only watching the Premier League every week, it’s hard to know (how good these players are). They’re world-class.”

However, it’s noteworthy that none of the players Tierney regards as elite belong to the centre-forward position. Andre Silva, Carlos Fernandez, and Umar Sadiq often fail to capitaliae on the opportunities crafted by Merino, Brais Mendez, and the dynamic Takefusa Kubo.

Merino famously spent only one season at St James’ Park, featuring 25 times under Rafael Benitez before his departure to La Liga, triggered by the £10 million release clause in his Newcastle contract.

Now 27, Merino has earned nearly 20 caps for Spain since leaving Tyneside. Additionally, he was named in La Liga’s Team of the Year for the 2022/23 season.