PSG targeting £112m Chelsea target to replace Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe has decided to leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season and the Ligue 1 champions have one of Chelsea’s main summer targets on their list to replace the superstar.

Things have revolved around the French star in recent seasons in Paris and the club were desperate to keep hold of the 25-year-old. However, it was made public on Thursday that Mbappe will leave at the end of the season and it will be a challenge for PSG to replace the forward.

According to Daily Telegraph’s Jason Burt, Victor Osimhen and other stars are being lined up to replace Mbappe, which could be bad news for Chelsea.

Mauricio Pochettino is in desperate need of a striker ahead of the 2024/25 campaign and Napoli’s Osimhen is one of Chelsea’s top targets.

According to the Standard, the Nigeria star signed a new deal with the Serie A club only last year, which keeps him in Italy until 2026 and it contains a massive release clause of around £112million.

With Mbappe’s wages off of their books, PSG have the resources to outbid Chelsea, who had financial fair play issues to worry about in January.

The 25-year-old would be a great addition to either club squad as he is a lethal goalscorer and has followed up his outstanding 2023/24 campaign by netting eight times for Napoli so far this season.