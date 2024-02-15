Watch: Former Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus Cheek gives AC Milan the lead against Rennes

AC Milan have taken the lead at the San Siro against Rennes in their UEFA Europa League knockout stage clash.

The first half has been largely dominated by the home side having had most of the possession and the majority of shots. Milan have hit the woodwork and generated two big chances.

But they have former Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus Cheek to thank for giving them the lead in the 32nd minute.

For all of the Englishman’s silky footwork and technical ability that he possesses, it was indeed a simple run into the box and a header from Alessandro Florenzi’s cross which have reaped the rewards.

