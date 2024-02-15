Wolves are open to selling Pedro Neto to Premier League clubs but on one condition

According to talkSPORT, Wolves won’t obstruct Neto’s path if a Champions League team wants to try and recruit him this summer.

For the Portugal international’s services, the Premier League club will want a club-record transfer fee.

That would be more than Manchester City paid for Matheus Nunes in the summer of last year—£53 million.

Under Gary O’Neil, Neto has been a bright spot this season, drawing interest from Arsenal, Tottenham, Manchester United and Liverpool.

The Reds have been linked with Neto as a replacement of Mohamed Salah, who could leave the club in the near future of the lucrative Saudi Pro League.

Meanwhile Man United are looking for a right-winger after the failed transfers of Jadon Sancho and Antony.

With 15 Premier League outings under his belt and eight assists, the 23-year-old has already shown incredible talent this season.

Despite the sale of Nunes last summer, Wolves have found themselves in a situation where they must transfer players to comply with FFP restrictions.

Under the stringent Profit and Sustainability Rules of the Premier League, Wolves are on the verge of breaking even.

The Wolves manager needs funds to buy a striker and a defender in the summer. This implies that Neto’s transfer will enable the Midlands club to both fulfill PSR requirements and acquire a few players ahead of next season.

Neto is set to start a bidding war between the top Premier League clubs in the summer which will give Wolves the opportunity to demand a higher transfer fee for the pacey winger.