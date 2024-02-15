Xabi Alonso has been tipped to replace Mauricio Pochettino at Chelsea

If Todd Boehly decides to fire Chelsea’s head coach Mauricio Pochettino, Emmanuel Petit believes Xabi Alonso would be the ideal successor.

After a dismal first season in charge, Pochettino is facing pressure at Stamford Bridge, with Jose Mourinho being one of the front-runners to succeed him.

Even though Chelsea are set to play in a Cup final soon, their league form has been disappointing. The Blues are currently 10th in the league and qualification for a European competition for next season looks highly unlikely.

Instead of Mourinho, Petit believes that West Londoners would be better served by Bayer Leverkusen manager Alonso, who has been heavily linked to the Liverpool position.

After defeating Thomas Tuchel’s team 3-0 on Saturday, Alonso has guided Bayer Leverkusen to the top of the Bundesliga standings, where they are now five points ahead of Bayern Munich.

‘I think that Chelsea need a proper manager with a vision, just like what [Mikel] Arteta had for Arsenal,’ Petit told Betway.

‘But they need to give him time to implement what he wants to do with the players.

‘Mourinho is free, so he could be an option. But he’s not my preference, there are new managers who are doing great things.

‘I’m thinking about Xabi Alonso for example, I’m very impressed with his work in Germany but there are many great managers that are available.

‘Mourinho could be a choice, he’s been successful at the club but we all know that he comes with drama.

‘I’m not sure that’s what Chelsea need. They need someone calm and need continuity at the club.’

Former Liverpool midfielder Alonso is the favourite to take over the Liverpool job after Jurgen Klopp’s departure in the summer.

The Spaniard has told his agent that he would be interested in a move to one of the clubs he played for; Liverpool, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

The 42-year old manager has turned around the fortunes of Bayer Leverkusen. He has made them a title winning team from a relegation threatened team.

Spanish giants Barcelona are also in the race to sign Alonso and the Camp Nou could be his next destination. He has an old connection with the Catalans as his father played for the La Liga club.