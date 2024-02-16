Lucas Paqueta is now being eyed by Aston Villa owners NSWE, according to Claret and Hugh.

The Brazilian wants to join Manchester City, the current champions, although Villa, Arsenal, Tottenham, and Manchester United have all stated that they will attempt to sign him.

According to reports, there is an £80million release clause in the 26-year-old’s contract.

Paqueta is reportedly thinking about suing the FA if he doesn’t hear back from the betting probe by April.

He is being investigated for alleged violations of betting regulations, which he disputes.