If results don’t get better at Stamford Bridge, Xabi Alonso, the manager of Bayer Leverkusen, might take over the Chelsea job from Mauricio Pochettino.

Journalist Dean Jones has confirmed that Chelsea are ready to enter the race to appoint Alonso, who is also being chased by their Premier League rivals Liverpool.

After Jurgen Klopp’s announcement that he will leave Liverpool at the end of the season, Alonso has been named as the frontrunner to take over the job at Anfield.

The former Liverpool midfielder, who has done wonders with German club Bayer Leverkusen, is being called the next Liverpool manager and reports have suggested that contact has already been made between Alonso and Liverpool.

After taking over relegation threatened Leverkusen, Alonso has taken them to the top of the Bundesliga standings, and now they are leading Bayern Munich with five points at the top.

In conversation with GIVEMESPORT, Jones said: “I don’t think Chelsea would have any fear over going head-to-head with anyone for a manager. Obviously, at face value, it seems very unlikely Xabi Alonso would choose to manage Chelsea over Liverpool, but right now, Liverpool haven’t made that move to get Alonso and so it could become interesting if Chelsea were to sack Pochettino.”

After 21 league games this season, Alonso’s Leverkusen have 17 victories and 4 draws.

As people at Anfield get ready for life after the German, a report from Foot Mercato suggests that Liverpool have already been in touch with the Spaniard.

If Chelsea are genuinely interested in the Spaniard, they have to make a move now as Bayern Munich and Barcelona are also circling around the in-demand Alonso.