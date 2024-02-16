Chelsea looking to get ahead of Man United to poach Brighton key man

To get ahead in the Premier League you need to recruit the best personnel, and though results haven’t necessarily followed for Chelsea over the past couple of seasons, Todd Boehly can’t really be blamed for that.

The Blues have consistently broken the British transfer record for players (Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo), and looked to bring in other top talent as well as promoting from within their academy.

If Mauricio Pochettino is allowed time to see his way of working flourish, in much the same way as it did at Tottenham, Chelsea could soon be flying.

Of course, it isn’t just on the pitch where clubs need to find best-in-class.

Those unsung heroes behind the scenes, such as Michael Edwards when he was at Liverpool or Dan Ashworth at Newcastle, are just as important.

In fact, it is Ashworth’s potential appointment at Man United that has seen Chelsea move quickly to try and poach Brighton and Hove Albion’s Head of Recruitment, Sam Jewell.

According to The Telegraph (subscription required), Chelsea have made their move because they believe that former Brighton technical director, Ashworth, will want to take Jewell with him to Old Trafford.

It would mean the Blues having gone down the same route as they did when hiring Paul Winstanley from Brighton, as Jewell was the man to take over when the former left for Stamford Bridge.