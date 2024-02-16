BBC pundit Chris Sutton has backed Newcastle to beat Bournemouth this weekend 2-1 at St. James Park.

Sutton thinks Magpies need a win at all costs in order to keep up with the likes of Man Utd and Aston Villa as they fight for European places next season.

“Newcastle’s results have picked up a bit recently but now there is a lot of talk about their sporting director Dan Ashworth going to Manchester United,” he wrote.

“Bournemouth have already beaten them once this season, which was when it all kicked off afterwards as Magpies captain Kieran Trippier had an altercation with his side’s fans.

“I just can’t back against Newcastle at home, though. Their manager Eddie Howe is also facing his old club and he cannot afford to lose to them on his own patch.

“Anthony Gordon is fit for the Magpies, and he will be a threat, while Bournemouth’s form has dropped off a bit this year after they ended 2023 so well.”