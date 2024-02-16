Exclusive: Former Liverpool star would “hate to see” certain situation play out for Alexander-Arnold

Former Liverpool star, Stan Collymore, believes Trent Alexander-Arnold’s latest injury is a major blow to his EURO 2024 hopes and would “hate to see” a certain situation play out for the talented defender.

The 25-year-old came off at halftime of the Reds’ clash with Burnley at the weekend after reinjuring his knee and will be out until after the Carabao Cup final.

The full-back has missed a lot of action over the last two months due to injuries and Stan Collymore believes this is a massive blow to his hopes of being a key player at the European Championship this summer with England.

Alexander-Arnold has never been one of Gareth Southgate’s favourite players but having performed to such a high level this season so far, the Liverpool star was making a very strong case for him to have a big role at the Euros.

Writing in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside, Stan Collymore has stated that he expects Alexander-Arnold to be included in the England squad this summer but the full-back will not have a key role.

The former Reds star also stated that he would “hate to see” the 25-year-old become a Liverpool legend but finish his career having not done anything of note with England as the defender is an incredible talent.

“I can see Trent getting into the squad for the Euros this summer, as long as he is fit, and he could be used in midfield if Southgate wants to change things up,” Collymore said.

“However, the Liverpool star needs to be careful with injuries because he has missed almost two months of the season now and with Walker and Trippier around, out of sight could mean out of mind for the right-back heading towards the summer.

“The 25-year-old is an incredible talent and I would hate to see him become a Liverpool legend and not having done anything of note with the England national team. This latest injury is a massive blow for him.”