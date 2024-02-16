Exclusive: Liverpool and Arsenal should “stay away” from Kylian Mbappe says former Reds star

Kylian Mbappe is set to leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season and being one of the best players in the world, the superstar will be hot property.

It looks very likely that the French international will sign for Real Madrid, a club that has been linked to the PSG star for many years, but other teams such as Liverpool and Arsenal have had their names thrown into the mix in recent months.

According to former Reds star, Stan Collymore, both Premier League clubs should avoid signing Mbappe as the superstar would disrupt the way things are done at the English giants.

Both clubs are heading in the right direction and adding a superstar with a name as big as Mbappe’s to their squads may throw that off course.

Writing in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside, Stan Collymore has warned both Liverpool and Arsenal to stay away from Mbappe as he thinks only Real Madrid would be able to handle the superstar.

“I can see Liverpool or Arsenal trying to get involved in the race but my advice to them would be to stay away from Mbappe. The French star is a great player but he will demolish their wage structure and not only that, the temptation to push the boat out for him will always be there, which could have a ripple effect across the whole dressing room,” the pundit said.

“Arsenal have a fragile ecosystem built around young players who are all on this journey of getting the Gunners back to the top together. There are no superstar names in that dressing room but they could be in the future. Mbappe had a lot of power at PSG, which was evident over the last few years. That doesn’t just go away and I worry that it could affect this current Arsenal squad if the French star tried to flex his status again in North London. The PSG star would undoubtedly score plenty of goals but would he make the team better?

“At Real Madrid, it would be ok as there are other huge names such as Bellingham, Vinicius Jnr, Modric and Kroos; therefore, Mbappe becomes just another superstar within a team of superstars, who also have one of the most respected managers in the world.

“The same goes for Liverpool. The Merseyside club have had their best success under Jurgen Klopp by making players into superstars, not signing them. Mbappe would want to have a say in how things are done given his status and how much of an impact would that have on the new manager coming in at Anfield? Could you imagine Xabi Alonso, who is still only finding his feet as a young manager, having to deal with Mbappe in his first season? If the Spanish coach got off to a bad start at Anfield, the media would be saying things like ‘Mbappe isn’t happy with the coaching’, even if that is not true. It would put unnecessary pressure on the new coach, who already has to deal with the pressure of succeeding the legendary figure that is Jurgen Klopp.”