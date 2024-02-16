Exclusive: Man United need to get key Newcastle man “at all costs” says pundit

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has set about filling key roles at Man United and with the sporting director position being one of the most important, the INEOS CEO has his eye on Newcastle’s Dan Ashworth.

The Englishman is one of the best in the business and has done tremendous work at Newcastle and Brighton before that. The Magpies man would be a great addition to the behind-the-scenes team at Old Trafford and it is believed that the Manchester club will make a move for Ashworth soon.

Former footballer and pundit, Stan Collymore, believes United should get Ashworth “at all costs” as the Englishman has a complete understanding of how the Premier League works and will certainly help Man United get back to the top of the English game.

Writing in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside, Stan Collymore has stated that he believes that Ashworth is the best in the business and that Man United should go all out to bring him to Old Trafford.

“With Ashworth, they would have a man who is so in tune with player recruitment in the Premier League; a man who has knowledge of the basement market, by which I mean going out and finding players such as Kaoru Mitoma when he was at Brighton; someone who knows the intermediate market, in which he is turning Newcastle into a team that will consistently be competing in Europe; therefore, he understands the Premier League from top to bottom,” the pundit said.

“In my opinion, he is the best in the business at the moment and I think he is the right man for Manchester United.

“I’m sure the Saudis would have called Dan and said ‘pick a number’, but you might only get one shot at going to a club like Man United and that is what might prompt him to move to Old Trafford.

“The coaches at Man United will have no excuses once everything at Manchester club is in place. The Red Devils will have Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Sir Dave Brailsford, Omar Berrada as their new CEO and Dan Ashworth all working towards bringing success back to the Premier League giants. These are the best in the business and they know what they are doing.

“However, they still need to acquire the Newcastle sporting director and in my opinion, they should get him at all costs and give him what he needs to do his job to full effect.”