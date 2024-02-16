So the worst kept secret is football is finally out; Kylian Mbappe is going to sign for Real Madrid.

The on-off saga is finally at an end after the French World Cup winner communicated his decision to Paris Saint-Germain president, Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

It was fairly obvious that this would be the outcome and that any stories suggesting that the likes of Arsenal or Liverpool were in the conversation were nothing but red herrings.

Los Blancos have been chasing their man for years, and he will finally end up wearing the all white from the 2024/25 campaign.

“They’ve told me that Kylian Mbappe, when he communicated the decision to Nasser Al-Khelaifi, he told him that it wasn’t a matter of money, but down to personal goals and trying to compete at the top level in another league and another environment. Basically, it’s about the sporting side of it and not the money,” Matteo Moretto said in his exclusive Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside.

“Mbappe has already said yes to Real Madrid, and there are just loose ends to tie up, he will sign for less money than he could have earned at Paris Saint-Germain. He communicated his decision to PSG on Tuesday, and he already has in mind where he will play next season, he has always had the dream of playing for Real Madrid.”

Though Mbappe has only just announced to the world his intentions, it’s believed that he knew as far back as last year what he was going to do.

“The important step was to tell PSG that he was not going to renew with them, but he already had that in mind in December,” Moretto added.

“He was clear that he wanted a change, he was looking for a new challenge. That’s what this is about. We’re not sure when the official announcement will come, Jude Bellingham was done a month before they announced it at Real Madrid, so that’s not yet decided.”

It will finally put to bed any dreams that other clubs had of signing a player who is virtually a guarantee of goals.

Playing in a new attack alongside the likes of Vinicius Jr. and Bellingham will mean that Real are going to take some stopping both domestically and in Europe.

It’s the Champions League that has eluded Mbappe throughout his career, and as he approaches his peak years, he’ll be hoping to propel Real towards another record-breaking European title.