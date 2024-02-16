Former Man United manager is in line to become the next Barcelona manager

Ralf Rangnick, the former manager of Manchester United, struggled at Old Trafford but he may be headed for a prominent position at Barcelona.

Although Rangnick, 65, had a great career and is well-liked in Germany, his time at United was difficult.

Following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s dismissal, United named Rangnick manager in December 2021, with an interim appointment lasting until the end of the season. It was intended that he would work for a further two years as a consultant.

Rangnick did, however, acknowledge that he was dissatisfied at United, winning 11 of 29 games.

It was revealed that Rangnick had consented to take over as manager of Austria while he was the United manager. Due to this obligation, he was unable to continue working as a consultant for United.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has been impressed with Rangnick’s work for the Austria national team, with the German taking them to Euro 2024.

Following the announcement that Xavi would be leaving the Catalan club at the end of the season, Barca are currently searching for a new manager.

Rangnick has been mentioned by the Spanish publication Sport as a potential successor to Xavi at the Camp Nou.

According to the report, Laporta is interested in Rangnick’s name among several other German coaches that the club is reportedly considering for the position.

Rangnick is still renowned for nurturing new talent and was instrumental in RB Leipzig’s transition into a Champions League team, even if the manager had a difficult period in the Premier League.

The 65-year-old’s primary priority going forward will be getting ready with Austria for the European Championships this summer.

Another German manager being linked with the Barcelona job is Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Julian Nagelsmann, the manager of Germany, and Hansi Flick, the former manager of Bayern Munich, have both been suggested.