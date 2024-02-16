“I made a mistake” – Antoine Griezmann’s broadside at Barcelona

His infamous ‘La Decision’ video was the start of Antoine Griezmann’s dalliance with FC Barcelona.

At the time it was made with the help of then Barca stalwart, Gerard Pique, it created uproar, and in the end the player ended up staying at Atletico Madrid.

Just a year later, much to the chagrin of both Barca’s and Atleti’s supporters, he ended up signing on at the Camp Nou.

Whilst the Frenchman’s talent was obvious, he still struggled to fit into a front line with Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi, and his performances were often found wanting.

As the Catalan club’s financial situation worsened, they were left with little choice but to move Griezmann on, and he returned to Atleti where he has since gone on to become their all-time top scorer.

It’s been a bit of a rollercoaster ride, and now the player has admitted that he was wrong to move to Barca.

“I decided to leave (Atletico) because I had reached my mental limit. I had to leave, and you always think that outside is better,” he said to MARCA (h/t Football Espana).

“I wanted to try, but after a few months, I realised I was not as happy as in Madrid and at Atleti.

“I was angry with myself and I had to work hard, and be quiet. I became ‘small’ for the first few months back here.

“(Fernando) Torres told me when I came back that if I left everything on the field the fans would respect me.

“It’s a joy to be here, I made a mistake, as can happen to anyone, but I will do everything so the fans are proud of their No.7. We need you from now to the end of the season, thanks for the love, and we will enjoy it together.”

His legendary status with the Rojiblancos is now assured, and those that once booed him and defaced his star outside the Metropolitano now heartily sing his name once more.

Whether he’ll be welcomed back by the Barcelona faithful anytime soon after this latest outburst is another matter entirely.