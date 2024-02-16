Ian Harte revealed on the No Tippy Tappy Football podcast that Leeds is attempting to lock Willy Gnonto with a new long-term deal.

Since the year began, Gnonto he has netted four goals, two of which came at Swansea and the game-winning goal at Bristol City.

“That was what was portrayed in the press and the media [he went on strike]. That he was trying to get out of the football club. But I also hear that Leeds are trying to tie him down on a longer-term deal.”

Gnonto has been playing well lately, and if he keeps up this level of play, he will draw plenty of interest ahead of the summer.

Gnonto broke the Italian international team record as youngest goalscorer at 18 years and 222 days when he netted against Germany.