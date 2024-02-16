After another scintillating win in the week, Daniel Farke’s Leeds United side are powering towards the end of the season.

The Elland Road outfit have really hit a sweet spot in terms of their form, and if they can continue doing similar over the next month or so, they will be in a great position come the business end of the campaign.

It’s believed that Farke was brought in especially to get the all whites straight back up to the Premier League, given that he had experience in so doing with Norwich City.

Leeds are a Premier League club in all but name, and if the manager can galvanise the playing staff to get promotion, he’ll be lauded in exactly the same way the Leeds faithful fell in love with Marcelo Bielsa.

Whilst Farke’s brand of football may be a little more pragmatic than his contemporary’s at times, the squad do still have it in them to play teams off the park when the mood takes them.

One player that hasn’t had the chance to revel in Leeds’ current glories is Diego Llorente.

The player was sent out on loan to Italian giants, Roma, and now it appears that the Giallorossi are willing to sign him permanently.

According to Il Romanista, the club are just one step away from turning the loan move into a permanent one for a player that costs Leeds £18m (per Football Fan Cast).