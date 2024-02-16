Latest update on Arsenal’s interest in 21-year-old Athletic Bilbao attacker Nico Williams

The 21-year-old attacking sensation Nico Williams of Athletic Bilbao is being pursued by Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal.

El Chiringuito TV reports that Arsenal are eager to bolster their squad in the summer. The Gunners will search for a new winger in addition to their evident need for a new striker. They have their sights set on Nico Williams and want additional competition on the wings.

Since joining Athletic Bilbao’s youth ranks in 2013, the younger brother of Inaki Williams has only become stronger. He advanced through the ranks rather quickly, and in the summer of 2021 he was called up to their first team squad.

Since then, he has appeared in more than 100 games and contributed to 34 goals. The 21-year-old has made a name for himself as one of Spain’s best young wingers at the moment, and other elite teams have taken notice of his outstanding form.

Williams has also succeeded in breaking into the Spanish national team. In his 24 appearances this season, the right-winger has contributed towards 15 goals. The Arsenal scouts were reassured by his outstanding performances that he may be beneficial to their team.

The 21-year-old has long attracted the interest of the Gunners, who have recently scouted him. Positive reports have surfaced, and they are eager to have Williams join their ranks.

Although Arsenal have many talented players, they lack the depth and firepower to rule England and Europe. A move for Williams may eventually strengthen their attack, and his arrival will create competition for places in the wide areas of the team.

There are still more than three years remaining on the Spanish international’s contract with the La Liga club, but there is still speculation that he may leave in the summer. The team may decide to cash in on the player and use the proceeds to improve their squad.