Liverpool and Man United ready to battle for sensational Italian

It’s no secret that it will be all change at Liverpool at the end of the current Premier League campaign.

Jurgen Klopp has decided to quit whilst he is still at the very top of his game as a manager, and his reputation remains intact.

Down the road at Old Trafford, there has been no indication that Man United are looking for a new manager to replace Erik ten Hag, but the Dutchman continues to struggle this season.

In fairness to ten Hag, he has had an awful lot of injuries to contend with, but only in the last few games have the Red Devils started to get their act together on the pitch.

If the manager’s awkwardness in front of the cameras is matched by his demeanour in the dressing room, it’s perhaps a little easier to understand why United have gone off the boil this season.

With that in mind, the Daily Mail are reporting that Brighton and Hove Albion are preparing for the possibility that both North West giants will come calling for their brilliant Italian manager, Roberto De Zerbi.

The way in which the Seagulls play football is like a breath of fresh air, and even Pep Guardiola spoke of his admiration during a press conference, cited by the official Man City website.

Though any deal for De Zerbi is a long way from being concluded, as talks haven’t even begun, there’s a cogent reason why other clubs would be interested in his services.