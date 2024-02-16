Liverpool ready to offer €50 million for former Chelsea star

Although Barcelona haven’t made a decision over Andreas Christensen’s future, it’s rumored that Liverpool are prepared to pay €50 million to get him.

Liverpool are reportedly interested in Andreas Christensen ahead of the summer transfer window and are prepared to spend about €50 million for the Danish defender, according to Fichajes.

Although the 27-year-old utility player has performed well for Barcelona, the Blaugrana are yet to take a decision on his future.

With the departure of Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool will attempt to maintain the high caliber of work produced by their German manager. Even without deciding who would succeed Klopp in the summer, the Reds still have plans to bolster their squad.

Signing a centre-back is high on the Liverpool priority list as Joel Matip is likely to leave the club at the end of the season.

Liverpool are prepared to up their bid and make an offer for the Danish centre back in the region of about €50 million. According to a prior rumour, Barcelona would sell for €60 million, but in reality, they haven’t decided his future at the club.

The utility player, 27, has proven to be an excellent addition. But coming on a Bosman move would ideally make him vulnerable to a major sale that might bring in a ton of money for the Catalans during such a trying financial time.

Manchester United and Liverpool are also interested, but Barcelona would probably wait to take a call on the Dane until after considering the bids that come in. If Christensen chooses to stay, things may become more tricky, but the Catalans aren’t entirely against it right now.

Given Barcelona’s present financial situation, Christensen’s sale would be ideal for the team.